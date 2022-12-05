Ray Harryhausen's Mighty Joe Young Comes to Life with Star Ace

Stop-motion animation was once a major piece of cinema history, and in some places, it is still used. Ray Harryhausen mastered this skill and changed the industry with his impressive realistic effects. One of his first major films was the 1949 film Mighty Joe Young. Unlike King Kong, this film features a more manageable-sized gorilla entering a big city only to create chaos as he moves from Africa to Hollywood. Star Ace Toys has slowly yet surely been bringing new statues to life for their Ray Harryhausen Collection. Mighty Joe Young has arrived for this collection with a 13" tall statue released in both standard and exclusive editions.

Collectors will be transported back to 1949 with a faithfully recreated right off the table of the legendary Ray Harryhausen. The statue will showcase Joe's escape from the nightclub and taking on some lions. The standard release displays a lion on his back, while the deluxe gives fans two extra lions to display him with. Plenty of sculpted detail is captured here, and stop-motion fans will love adding Might Joe Young to their collection. Pre-orders are live right here; Joe is priced at $289 or $385 for the deluxe version, with his set to release in Q2 2023.

Relive the Glory of the 1942 Film Mighty Joe Young

"Ray Harryhausen got his start as an apprentice to the great stop-motion animator Willis O'Brien and the first major film young Ray worked on was Mighty Joe Young (1949). A 12-foot-tall giant gorilla is brought to Hollywood to help the young girl who raised him from a baby earn enough money to save her farm. This new Star Ace statue features Joe as he fights for his life against wild lions. The soft vinyl statue is 34 cm tall and is sculpted by the renowned artisans at Kaibutsuya, each piece is meticulously hand painted. The Deluxe version comes with two more polyresin lions attacking Joe."

PRODUCT TYPE: SOFT VINYL STATUE (NON-SCALE) 34CM TALL

PRODUCT SIZE: MIGHTY JOE YOUNG STAUTE : APPROXIMATELY L 280MM W 190MM H 340MMPRODUCT WEIGHT: APPROXIMATELY 1.8 KGS (NX) / 3.2KGS (DX) (INCLUDING PACKAGE)