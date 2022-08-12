Red Skull Reigns Supreme with New Marvel Legends What If…? Figure

A great evil has taken over Germany, and it is up to a new hero to take him down as Hasbro gives him new life. Red Skull is back as he is joining the Marvel Legends line and in animated format from the hit series What If…?. Your Captain Carter will have her hands full as Red Skull is ready to throw the full force of Hyrda at her. This figure has been long overdue, and we have not seen an MCU styes Skull since the SDCC Tesseract bundle, which dropped years ago. This version does feature a new head sculpt as well as animated deco, which really makes him pop. As always, Red Skull will come with a Tesseract accessory, and he will also come with a Build A FIgure art. This new Marvel Legends Disney+ wave will allow collectors to build Moon Knight's Khonshu once all assembled. Pre-orders for the Marvel Studios' What If…? Red Skull is already live right here for $24.99, and the whole wave is set to drop in Spring 2023.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RED SKULL – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). The Red Skull sets his HYDRA forces against the Allies' lone super-soldier, Captain Margaret "Peggy" Carter. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES Red Skull figure. This quality 6-inch scale Red Skull figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 1 accessory and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order at 1PM ET 8/11 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."