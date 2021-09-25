Red Sonja Balances Power and Beauty with Dynamite's Homeage Statue

Red Sonja is a powerful, beautiful, and deadly warrior whose tragic past created a massive fanbase and incredible comic book series. Originally created by Marvel Comics in 1973, Red Sonja started off her career in the hit franchise Conan the Barbarian, and with her popularity, she even got her own mini-series. Marvel Feature Presents Red Sonja was a hit, and it was Frank Thorne that made her leaped off the pages with his incredible cover art. However, it was until Dynamite Comics took over the character in 2005 that the character's history, legacy, and the story really got fleshed out. Ever since then, Dynamite Entertainment has been leading her charge including collectibles like their beautifully sculpted 45th Anniversary statue.

Our friends over at Dynamite Entertainment graciously sent us over one of their 45th Anniversary statues to check out, and I am blown away. The Marvel Feature Presents Red Sonja #4 cover by Frank Throne is iconic art that not only captures her beauty but her deadly warrior mentality. Standing just over a foot tall, this busty beauty is shown with a spear in one hand and an axe in another. She is placed on a shield base with wear and tear that helps capture Red Sonja's fiesty nature. Her design faithfully recreates the classic cover and shows off her armor, full-figured body, and gorgeous red flowing hair. Her warrior persona shines through this sculpt, and it just shows that she is one lady you will not want to stand in her way.

Red Sonja is an iconic woman and deadly addition to Dynamite Comics arsenal, and you can see their love for her with this statue. From her legendary art recreated in 3D format to the amount of detail sculpted into this piece, it is one collectible that Red Sonja fans will want in their collection. Dynamite Entertainment needs to continue to dish out incredible statues like this giving us our favorite characters right off the comic page. Limited to only 355 pieces, this statue is one of the multiple variants with bloody and black & white designs also offered. Warriors can find this Red Sonja 45th Anniversary Statue for purchase right here and check out this deadly woman up-close and personal.