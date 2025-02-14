Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: NJ Croce Company, The Gumby Show

Relive Your Childhood with The Gumby Show Gumby & Friends Boxed Set

Your favorite clay heroes are back as NJ Croce Company brings The Gumby Show to life with a Gumby & Friends Boxed set

First premiering in 1956, The Gumby Show introduced audiences to the adventures of Gumby. This green, clay-animated character has a heart of gold, and it also introduces his friends, including Pokey, the talking horse. Created by Art Clokey, the series used stop-motion animation to tell whimsical stories set inside storybook worlds, dreamlike landscapes and even recreated historical events. Gumby's ability to walk into books and explore different stories made each episode a unique journey, making each episode stand out. The Gumby Show has multiple revivals, including a 1988 reboot and what many 90s kids might remember with its amazing feature film in 1995.

Now, stop-motion animation and childhood nostalgia come to life with The Gumby Show Gumby & Friends Boxed Bendable Figure Set from NJ Croce Co. The whole gang is together here with Gumby, Pokey, Goo, Minga, and Prickle. Each figure nicely chatted its clay design right off the screen and is bendable, as you would expect for any Gumby-inspired figure. Everyone is bundled together for one amazing boxed set that is priced at $35.99 and is set for a March 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live if you need some new The Gumby Show love once more.

The Gumby Show Gumby & Friends Boxed Bendable Figure Set

"Ah, the good ol' days! Fans of the classic TV show will love having their very own Gumby and Friends boxed set! All your favorites are here including Goo, Minga, Prickle, Gumby, and his best pal Pokey! Nostalgia lives on in this fully bendable and poseable boxed set of beloved characters from the good ol' days! Separate Gumby and Pokey are also available."

Product Features

Made of plastic

Based on the TV series, The Gumby Show

Bendable and poseable

Complete boxed set of 5 figures

Box Contents

Gumby figure

Goo figure

Minga figure

Prickle figure

Pokey figure

