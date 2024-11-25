Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, marvel, spider-man

Return to the 90s with Diamond's New Spider-Man Milestones Statue

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new selection of collectibles including the arrival of a new Spider-Man (90s) Milestones Statue

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils a limited edition 90s Spider-Man Milestones Statue, stirring nostalgia among fans.

The statue captures Spider-Man's 90s style, inspired by Todd McFarlane's iconic design and dynamic poses.

Key 90s storylines, like The Clone Saga and Maximum Carnage, spotlighted Spider-Man's greatest adversaries.

Priced at $250, limited to 1000 pieces, this collectible is now on pre-order, set for release in Q4 2025.

Get ready to turn back the clocks as Diamond Select Toys has unveiled its latest Marvel Comics statue. Spider-Man in the 1990s was a real treat from the introduction of new symbiote enemies, clones, and even a Todd McFarlane solo series. The decade began with Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man, which introduced pivotal arcs like The Clone Saga, a very controversial storyline involving Peter Parker and his clone, Ben Reilly, aka Scarlet Spider. The stories was back-and-forth drama between who was who, dividing fans and sadly killing the future children of Peter Parker. Meanwhile, the symbiote Venom became one of Spider-Man's most popular adversaries, but it was the spotlight and introduction of Carnage that fueled the fires in the 90s with the bloody crossover event with Maximum Carnage.

However, his 90s designs are most reminiscent of Todd McFarlane, which elevated Spider-Man's visual identity. Diamond Select Toys captures this with their latest 90s Milestone statue that is limited to only 1000 pieces! This beauty comes in at 12" tall and captured the wall-crawler in his striking red and blue swing, stringy webs, and big lensed mask. The chaos of Marvel Comics in the 90s is nicely captured here, and this statue comes in at $250. Pre-orders are already live online for $250, and he is set to swing on in Q4 2025.

Spider-Man (90s) Milestones Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! He's amazing! He's spectacular! He's totally '90s! This approximately 12-inch resin statue of Spider-Man is inspired by his distinctive 1990s appearance, with his twisty web strands and his super-dynamic pose. Swinging over a crumbling brick rooftop, this statue is limited to only 1,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson Asencio, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio!"

