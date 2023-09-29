Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Return to the Final Frontier with Hiya Toys Star Trek (2009) Keenser

It is time to explore the Final Frontier with the help of Hiya Toys a they debut their newest 1/18 scale line figures from Star Trek

Hiya Toys is back as they continue to expand their Hiya Exquisite 1/18 scale line by returning to the Final Frontier. The next figure that has arrived is the one and only Keenser, the pint-sized alien engineer, who is a quite notable character in the 2009 film Star Trek. Coming from the icy world of Delta Vega, Keenser's unique alien appearance resembles a rocky reptilian creature, and he perfectly captures that iconic Star Trek universe. He ends up serving under Scotty as his trusty sidekick as they continue to keep the USS Enterprise flying. Keenser has been faithfully recreated in 1/18 scale here, and he stands 3" tall and has 17 points of articulation. Hiya Toys has included a nice set of swappable hands and a wrench for him, and he will come with a translucent Star Trek display stand. These 2099 Star Trek 1/18 scale figures are priced at $19.99, are set for Q2 2024, and can be found right here directly from Hiya Toys.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series Star Trek 2009 Keenser

"We are proud to announce that the product comes from "Star Trek 2009" – EXQUISITE MINI Series 1/18 scale Keenser action figure. On the day of James T. Kirk's birth, his father dies on his damaged starship in a last stand against a Romulan mining vessel looking for Ambassador Spock. 25 years later, James T. Kirk has grown into a young rebellious troublemaker. Challenged by Captain Christopher Pike to realize his potential in Starfleet, he comes to annoy academy instructors like Commander Spock."

"In an alternate timeline within the film, Keenser works alongside Scott at an automated Federation outpost on Vega Prime. For several months before the arrival of Spock and James T. Kirk, he is Scott's sole companion. At the end of the film, Keenser joins the Enterprise as a member of the crew, serving as a technical officer under Scott."

"This brand-new Keenser action figure stands at 80mm tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance from Star Trek 2009. His iconic head shape, sunglasses, wrench, and other details are meticulously crafted, even at the 1/18 scale. With 17 points of articulation, a new articulated body design offers greater flexibility, allowing you to recreate a variety of action poses from the film. Additionally, the figure comes with 3x interchangeable hand parts, 1x interchangeable head part to display different poses. A special stand for this series is also included, featuring a transparent blue base adorned with the Star Trek logo, fully immersing you in the ambiance of the Star Trek universe."

