Return to the Mojoverse with Iron Studios New X-Men Statue

Iron Studios happened opened a portal to the Mojoverse as they revealed their newest X-Men Battle Diorama statue. This massive mutant collection has been very impressive, and now Magneto is getting another ally with the arrival of Mojo. It is time to tune into Mojo destroy the X-Men with his 10" tall statue that shows off the spineless being in his spider-styled chair. Collectors will notice that Mojo is hand-painted and is remarkably detailed, capturing this Marvel Comics being perfectly from the books.

Mojo is loaded with incredible detail that will really help show off this gruesome X-Men for the growing Battle Diorama line. Iron Studio is not slowing down their Battle Diorama line, and I really appreciated the oddity characters they are making collectibles more, making the entire set a worthy collectible series for any dedicated X-Men fan. The Mojo X-Men Battle Diorama 1:10 Scale Statue is priced at a mighty $315 with a December 2022 release date. Pre-orders are live right here, and payment plans are available if needed. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming X-Men Battle Diorama statues with Spiral, Havoc, Scarlet Witch, Forge, and much more.

"As if he's come straight out of a nightmare, a burly, misshapen, yellow-skinned being moves like an arachnid. Moved by mechanical paws that come out of a motorized platform to transport his obese body, and supported by a metallic tail, in place of his spine, just like a scorpion, as the tip of his tail releases deadly resources, with claws and particle beam weapons. A fearsome interdimensional sorcerer, master of manipulation and machinist of his universe, he advances, atop a base that resembles the gardens of Mansion X, along with other mutant super-villains, in a diorama setting, alongside Magneto and Robots Sentinels versus the X-Men. For fans and collectors, from the dimension that adds his name, Iron Studios proudly presents its statue "Mojo Deluxe 1:10 Scale Statue – Art Scale BDS Series."

"Mojo is part of a humanoid race called the Spineless Ones (beings without a spine), derived from a planet later named after him, known as the Mojoworld. Located in a compact dimension called the Mojoverse, his species can mentally receive waves of TV program broadcasts sent from Earth, which has made these creatures go crazy, having humans as demons or myths. Once a primitive society, because of one of their scientific geniuses, the Spineless Ones evolved very fast, technologically speaking, becoming dependent and driven by television entertainment. Taking advantage of this, megalomaniac Mojo started creating and producing his shows using slaves as actors in dangerous situations, conquering power among his audience, and becoming the ruler and absolute leader. A constant threat to the X-Men, as they were often abducted by Mojo just for pleasure. With that, he magnified his power."