Return to Weapon X with Sideshow Collectibles New Wolverine Statue

Wolverine is back as Sideshow Collectibles is ready for an Adamantium infusion with their newest Premium Weapon X statue

Sideshow is back with a brand new Marvel Comics Premium Format statue as they turn back the clock to the origins of Wolverine. Weapon X is a covert government program that focuses on creating super-soldiers by experimenting on mutants and humans. Their most famous experiment was bonding adamantium, an indestructible metal, to the skeleton of James Howlett, aka the Wolverine. On top of experiments, they deal in black ops missions along with brainwashing, memory manipulation, and extreme physical augmentation of mutants. Sideshow is now returning to the Weapon X facility with their latest statue standing at 25" tall, showing the adamantium infusion.

Two versions will be offered, including a Sideshow exclusive that will come with an extra head featuring his signature Weapon X helmeted look. Tons of details are poured into this statue, and it will be a glorious piece for any X-Men or Wolverine fan to own. This bad boy comes in at a pretty penny with a $1,025 or $1,050 price tag, but payment plans are offered. Collectors can reserve one today, right on Sideshow Collectibles, with an October 2025 release.

Wolverine: Weapon X Premium Format Figure

""I don't know when, where, or even who I am. But I do know this: I'm an expert on pain." Sideshow presents the Wolverine: Weapon X Premium Format™ Figure, a fearsome Marvel collectible which explores the hero's death-defying origins."

"Measuring 25.25" tall, 14.13" wide, and 10.88" deep, the Wolverine: Weapon X Premium Format Figure shows Logan as he endures the excruciating procedure which gave him an Adamantium skeleton. Suspended in an underwater tank, Department K's latest test subject grits his teeth while he writhes in agony. Sharp sprues and tubes protrude painfully from all over Wolverine's bare body, injecting an indestructible steel alloy to fuse to his bone structure — including the claws which extend from the feral mutant's aching knuckles."

