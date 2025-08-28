Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Rise with Savage Crucible's Wave 3 League Striker Pirahnoid

War rages on in the Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios finally hits Wave 3 of their legendary toy line with darkness from the sea

Article Summary Savage Crucible Wave 3 debuts Pirahnoid army-builders with detailed aquatic monster figures.

League Striker Pirahnoid features exclusive head sculpt, heavy armor, and new weapons for collectors.

Figures offer 30+ points of articulation, premium paint, and modular parts for world-building play.

Pre-orders now open for $49.99 at major retailers, with release expected in Q4 2025.

Launched via Kickstarter, Savage Crucible quickly became a major success for many toy collectors. Harvinger Studios blew past their funding goals, unlocking numerous stretch goals that added even more characters, weapons, and world-building extras to the project. Backers were drawn to the detailed sculpts, high-quality articulation, and modular customization that allows mixing and matching parts across figures. Its strong reception showed that collectors are hungry for original fantasy properties, and Savage Crucible delivers on just that. Two waves of figures have already been released, with Wave 3 arriving at the end of 2025, which focuses on the Harbinger of the Abyss and his Pirahnoid army.

Everyone loves army-building figures, and this wave has just that with five different aquatic monsters to collect, like the League Striker Pirahnoid. This monster has a different head sculpt than the Slate, Savage, and Scout figures, as Harvinger Studios explores the darker depths of this race. The League Striker Pirahnoid has more armor, deadlier weapons, and a wicked sculpt, which helps to keep that Heavy Metal vibe alive. Collectors can now pre-order these figures outside of the original Kickstarter campaign for $49.99 at Partner Sites, including Big Bad Toy Store, with a Q4 2025 release.

Harvinger Studios – Savage Crucible League Striker Pirahnoid

"Step into the Savage Crucible with Wave 3 of highly detailed, fully articulated 6-7-inch scale action figures. Each figure features premium sculpting, intricate paint applications, and over 30 points of articulation for dynamic posing. Designed with collectors in mind, Wave 3 expands the Savage Crucible universe with new warriors, beasts, and factions."

Product Features

6-7-inch scale (15.24cm-17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the world of Savage Crucible

Over 30 points of articulation

Works seamlessly with previous Savage Crucible figures for expanded world-building and kit-bashing

Includes a blind bag accessory and a blind bag card

Box Contents

League Striker figure

Alternate pair of hands

Helmet

Sword

Harpoon

