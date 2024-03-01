Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: bloodstrike, Bloodwulf, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Action Figures For Bloodstrike And Bloodwulf For 2024

Last month, Bleeding Cool noted that Image was to reprint Rob Liefeld's Bloodstrike series with Bloodwulf and Cabbott's clone Codename Alpha

Last month, Bleeding Cool noted that Image Comics was to reprint and possibly conclude Rob Liefeld's Bloodstrike series from 2015, the bloodiest and most naked his comics had ever been. Sex and violence all over the place, including a big fight between Bloodwulf and Cabbott's clone Codename Alpha over his missing penis, the fate of which was kept… hanging. With Bloodstrike: Battle Blood has a page count of 160 pages.

Now LooseCollector is to manufacture action figures of Cabbot Stone and Bloodwulf for the third quarter of 2024 with pre-orders available now for $75 each. LooseCollector's Dave Cardenas adds "We are excited by the support that the fans have shown for this line up and we expect an expanded wave of Extreme Action figures for 2025." Cabbot Stone as you can see, comes with a variety of weapons and hands to hold them with, but nothing about a missing penis.

Rob Liefeld added "They look amazing; it was an immediate yes! Cabbot Stone has never looked better; it's like he jumped off the page of Bloodstrike #1. Bloodwulf looks amazing; we couldn't be re-entering the action figure space with better figures; these are outstanding. The fans have gone nuts for the previews we've shared."

Recently Rob Liefeld swore off working on Deadpool anymore, to coincide with the Deadpool And Wolverine movie, but also this Brigade revival, in comics and action figure form.

Rob Liefeld's Bloodwulf 1/12 Scale Action Figure

Bloodwulf is an alien bounty hunter from the planet Luap'ur where he lives with his multiple wives and brood of children. His mother, Redwulf, and grandmother, Galifa, are also formidable star fareers. His desire for adventure is only equaled by his immense bloodlust. In 1993, two Praxon princes insulted Bloodwulf's grandmother, and he destroyed Praxon 9 in retaliation. Bloodwulf's powers include enchanced strength and a personal force field which allows him to breathe in the vacuum of space.

Rob Liefeld's Bloodstrike Cabbot Stone 1/12 Scale Action Figure

Little is known about Cabbot Stone's background. He was born with the Nu-Gene strain in his blood, making him stronger and faster than an average human; it also allows him to age slower. Upon his death, Cabbot was re-animated through Project "Born Again" which allows him to heal from mortal wounds and continue to live. Due to this, he is technically undead. Cabbot is the leader of the mercenary team known as Bloodstrike. His brother is John Annex "Battlestone" Stone. His father is Michael "Quantum" Stone.

BLOODSTRIKE: BATTLE BLOOD, BOOK 1 TP

160 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE MAY 22

STORY | ART | COVER ROB LIEFELD

BLOODSTRIKE Is back! A new recruit to the Bloodstrike program is compromised and struggles on a covert mission that puts him on a collision course with his former squadron! Unload the guns and ammo in this action-packed spectacle by ROB LIEFELD (Deadpool, X-Force)! Guest starring Brigade and Bloodwulf!

