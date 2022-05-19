RSVLTS Captures the Duel of Fate with New Maul/Kenobi Star Wars Tee

On this day, 23 years ago, the world was blessed with the arrival of the newest Star Wars film, the Phantom Menace. This film has easily been at the heart of Star Wars controversy, with it splitting fans down the middle. However, this is the movie that I grew up around, and I have loved everything the prequel trilogy has given us. From Jar Jar Binks and Pod Racing to one of the coolest Star Wars villains around, Darth Maul. In honor of the 23rd Anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, RSVLTS is releasing their newest Star Wars KUNUFLEX button-down tee. The tee is titled Duel of Fates and captures one of the most badass fight scenes captured in a galaxy, far, far away.

RSVLTS did not stop just at The Phantom Menace but also honored the battles of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul. This button-down shows off these two enemies through Star Wars history with patterns from The Phantom Menace, The Clone Wars, and my personal favorite, Rebels. From their introduction of these two to the death of Darth Maul, these mortal enemies now live immorally on your tee. The black colors are a perfect way to show off the red and blue clash throughout the shirt. Plus, there is a single Maul vs. Obi-Wan pattern on the front pocket, which just brings a tear to my eye. This is a shirt you will want for your Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere and Star Wars fans can find this bad boy going up for order today on the RSVLTS site at 4 PM EST right here. Be sure to check out some of RSVLTS Star Wars tees with Original Trilogy, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett designs that will soothe your Midi-chlorians.

"23 years ago, on 5/19/99, we were treated to one of the greatest fight scenes of all time. From the first moment, Darth Maul revealed his double-sided lightsaber to his last moment, falling into the abyss, split in two, we get some uninterrupted, game-changing, high-octane action. That introduction and the ensuing battles across Star Wars lore between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul can be found on this dark and epic KUNUFLEX™ button-down tribute to one of the galaxy's great rivalries."