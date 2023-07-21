Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: dc comics, indiana jones, marvel, mezco toyz

San Diego Comic Con 2023 – Mezco Toyz Does Not Hold Back

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is here and we are checking out the floor with more Booth Tours of hit companies like the one nad only Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz is back at San Diego Comic Con and we entered their booth as we hit convention floor. Mezco was sure not to hold back this year and really unleashed their netter catalog for the convention. A lot of upcoming releases made their way into these cases, with some standing out more than others. Up first is the Marvel Comics One:12 Collectibles Fantastic Four set that just looks amazing. Mr. Fantastic got an interesting stretchy body which is something Marvel fans usually never get, and that Human Torch has some heat! Mezco Toyz also gave fans a closer look at the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which features some classic comic book designs. Lastly, Indiana Jones will be getting some new One:12 Collective figures as well, giving Hasbro some competition. This and so much more can be seen below, and check out the Mezco Con Itinerary right here.

The Mezco Toyz SDCC Fun Continues Online

"Sunshine, summer blockbusters, and a whole lotta hype can only mean one thing…convention season is back! Mezco Con returns July 20th – 23rd for 4 action-packed days! Can't make it to San Diego Comic Con? No problem – Mezco Con is your portal to the show! Just like last year, we're using Void-issued technology to transmit frequently infrequent updates straight into the ether. We've got coverage a Go-GO July 20th and 21st with the all new "Grub-Cam", directly from booth #3145! Our tech can reach the furthest corners of the multiverse, as long as you've got some good Wi-Fi."

"If you're gonna be at SDCC, come stop by booth # 3145 to say hey, check out what's on display, and grab an exclusive! Plenty of the usual shenanigans will be going on online from July 22nd- 23rd with games, prizes, and exclusive online-only content – stuff way too confidential to be seen at SDCC!"

