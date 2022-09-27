Santa's Protocol Droid Arrives For Hasbro's Star Wars Holiday Figures

It looks like even Santa can have his very own Protocol Droid as Hasbro reveals their latest Star Wars Holiday Edition figures. The holiday spirit has hit a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro contours their holiday themed action figure line. We did not get a set of figures last year due to the chaotic shipping crisis, but they are back and ready to spread that holdout cheer. A new themed Protocol Droid has arrived, this time with a new white, green, and red deco. The droid will also feature a new green scarf as well as a companion BD Droid, also packing some holiday spirit.

Sadly, the Star Wars team did not give this Protocol Droid a name like Disney does with their Disney Parks Droid Factory line, so I will be calling him S-NTA1. Santa's workshop is about to be moving at a faster pace with this droid in charge, and this droid will be priced at $27.99. A whole wave of new Holiday Edition The Black Series figure will be heading our way with some unique designs like a Gingerbread Clone Trooper or the Abominable Wookie. The new Star Wars Holiday Edition figures will be retailer exclusives, and this droid will be released exclusively through Entertainment Earth and BigBadToyStore starting November 1.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PROTOCOL DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Fall 2022. Protocol droids like C-3PO are vital in smoothing differences encountered by the many farflung cultures interacting on a regular basis throughout the galaxy. Most are humanoid, like the company they keep. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale PROTOCOL DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included BD droid toy and holiday scarf; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at Entertainment Earth and BigBadToyStore starting on 11/1."