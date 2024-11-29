Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: christmas, Furby, wicked

Save the Holidays with Wicked, Furby, Disney Bitzees, and More

The holidays are a stressful time and we have rounded up a simple and fun list of some fun presents to get your kids this Christmas

The holidays are a stressful time, and it can be easy to get lost in what to snag up for your kids around the holidays. When we were kids, we had TV and commercials to show us what we wanted, but with streaming, it's a lot harder. However, just like every Christmas, there are some toys that start to sell out pretty fast as parents try to get their kids "cool presents." We have found some fantastic items that you might want to add to your lists this year, including a nice variety of tech and toys. Each of these can be found in stores right now, allowing parents to easily be able to get them in time for the holidays.

1. Disney Bitzee Brings Kids Magical Interactive Digital Play

These pocket-sized toys are digital pet experiences featuring over 30 Disney characters to unlock, including classics from The Lion King, Finding Nemo, and Frozen. This toy responds to swipes and tilts and has cute Disney-inspired interactions and sounds. This little guy combines nostalgia with modern interactive play, allowing kids to care for their digital characters, unlock new levels, and enjoy Disney magic in a unique, portable way. These fun interactive toys are a screen-free alternative to a tablet and will surely take many parents right back to the toys they similarly had in the 90s. Disney fans can snag these fun pocket Disney collectibles right now in-stores and online and take advantage of those Black Friday deals.

2. Make a Splash with LOL Surprise! Mermaid Edition

Everyone needs stocking stuff, and as a father of girls, you can never have enough dolls in your house. This is where L.O.L. Surprise! comes in handy. Their latest addition to the L.O.L. Surprise lineup features dazzling mermaid-themed dolls with shimmering tails and underwater accessories. Create your own mermaid tail by mixing the two included packets of gel into the mold, and in 30 minutes, your new mermaid adventure can begin. There are eight mermaids to collect and there are also Tween and Baby Sister companion releases as well to give your girls a swimming mermaid family. Discover the underwater fun of L.O.L. Surprise! right now.

3. The New Cotton Candy Furby from Hasbro is Here

It might be 2024,, but you can not keep a good thing down as Furby is back on the list an amazing toy to bring home this holiday. These iconic creatures are back with a new design but even more features than their previous 2000s counterparts, like 5 voice-activated modes and over 600 phrases! These little guys can sing songs, tell jokes, and so much more, and they have the ability to talk to other Furbys as well. There is a new cotton candy color that just arrived as well, which will surely be a bright one to bring home. It can be found on Amazon. However, these little guys can be pricey. Thankfully, Furblets are also here, and they back some features to 45 sounds and 1/4 the price, with a 2-pack with many colors to choose from. Yes, they also interact with each other and the bigger ones. Just do not feed them after midnight.

4. Barbie Wicked Movie Dolls

This last item is very interesting, as Mattel has brought the world of Wicked to life with the help of Barbie. A special Barbie collection inspired by the upcoming Wicked movie featuring dolls modeled after Elphaba (The Wicked Witch) and Glinda (The Good Witch). These dolls are beautifully designed with intricate costumes that bring the beloved characters to life. However, many of these dolls are getting swiped off the shelves due to a factory and printing error on the bottom of the packaging, leading to the wrong Wicked Movie websites. Be careful when purchasing these if you have curious kids, but these dolls are perfect for any Princess or Witch-loving kids out there. They are also a perfect companion to watch the new Wicked film in theaters now.

