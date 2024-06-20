Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, SDCC 2024, shawn michaels, wwe

WWE Mattel SDCC 2024 Exclusive: Wrestlemania 12 Shawn Michaels

This years WWE Mattel SDCC exclusive is a Wrestlemania tribute to Shawn Michael's iconic entrance before his Iron Man Match with Bret Hart.

Figure commemorates Michaels’ Wrestlemania 12 victory and iconic zipline entrance.

Action figure includes swappable parts, articulation, and special packaging.

Available at SDCC 2024 and on Mattel Creations starting July 25th.

WWe and SDCC go together like peanut butter and jelly, thanks to the yearly panel and exclusive from Mattel. the team over there does a phenomenal job getting us the figures we want, exclusive or not, and this year will be no different. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Wrestlemania, this year's exclusive is an Ultimate Edition of The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. The figure is based around his entrance to his main event match with Bret Hart, the famous "Iron Man" match, which ended with Michaels winning his first WWE Championship. The figure comes in special packaging, and includes all sorts of accessories, including a zipline so you can recreate his iconic entrance from below.

WWE SDCC & Shawn Michaels? What More Could You Ask For?

"The Showstopper. The Headliner. The Heartbreak Kid. You can call Shawn Michaels® by any of those nicknames, or you can call him what he truly is – the most honored champion in WWE® history. Our figure celebrates his iconic match at WrestleMania 12, where he won his first-ever main event. We've recreated his entrance gear and even included a replica of the zipline trolley he rode down to ringside from high above the crowd. Your collection won't live up to the hype without this figure in it."

WWE® Ultimate Edition Shawn Michaels® Action Figure

Figure stands 6 inches tall, with 30+ points of articulation

Includes two pairs of swappable arms and three pairs of swappable hands

Three swappable heads accommodate multiple ponytail options

Packaged with fully posable entrance gear and zipline trolley

As with every WWE Mattel SDCC exclusive, this comes in special packaging, and as a Heartbreak Kid fan of many years, this is as cool as it gets, and would be hard to open if I am able to get my hands on one.

From a figure perspective, I love the look, and they seemed to have nailed it. Ultimates make it easy to swap the parts so you can display entrance gear or in-ring action style. My only question: why no title? They even have him in the pose up there from when he won the match. That bugs me. Other than that, this is iconic and exactly what a celebration of Wrestlemania should be.

The WWE Ultimate Edition Shawn Michaels SDCC exclusive can be had at this year's show, and also on Mattel Creations for those not at the show starting on July 25th.

