Secret Wars Wolverine Slices and Dices with New Marvel Legends

Battleworld awaits as Hasbro is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars with an impressive set of new 6” action figures

Article Summary Celebrate Secret Wars' 40th anniversary with a new 6" Wolverine action figure from Hasbro's Marvel Legends series.

Featuring the classic brown and yellow suit, this Wolverine comes with swappable hands and a lenticular shield.

Inspired by the 80s Secret Wars storyline, this figure includes multiple points of articulation and a retro cardback.

Join other iconic heroes like Spider-Man and Iron Man in this wave; pre-orders are now live for a Winter 2024 release.

At the end of San Diego Comic Con, The Marvel Legends team put out one final teaser figure for upcoming reveals. This new brown and yellow suited Wolverine fit perfectly with Hasbro's new X-Men Arcade Series Sentinel 2-Pack. However, that was just a ruse as this Wolverine has been summoned for a new task as The Beyonder needs him for Battleworld. Quite a few X-Men entered this event with Cyclops, Colossus, Rogue, Nightcrawler, and, of course, Wolverine. This brown-suited mutant is now ready to slice and dice his way across Battleworld and create some memorable interactions with iconic heroes and villains. Inspired by the classic Secret Wars figures from the 80s, this figure will feature swappable hands and a sweet lenticular shield. Vintage card back packaging is also featured here, and he will join Captain America, Spider-Man, and Iron Man in this wave. Pre-orders are already live and selling out pretty fast for $24.99 and are set for a Winter 2024 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Secret Wars Wolverine

"On a patchwork Battleworld, Wolverine fights a raging war alongside the X-Men — but is wary of forging alliances outside his trusted fellow mutants. Inspired by Wolverine's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with a set of alternate hands and an alternate head — plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

