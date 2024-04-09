Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: captain america, marvel, sentinel

Sentinel Debuts Fighting Armor Sam Wilson Captain America Figure

It is time to suit up with a new set of Fighting Armor as Sentinel is back with their latest Marvel reveal with Sam Wilson Cap

Article Summary Sentinel introduces the Sam Wilson Captain America Fighting Armor figure.

The new figure has die-cast elements and trademark red, white, and blue.

Features articulated wings, Red Wing bot, and the iconic Vibranium shield.

Available for pre-order at $99.99 for a July 2024 release at select retailers.

Tony Stark is back to work and has designed a brand new set of Fighting Armor with Sentinel. The Fighting Armor line of figures is a true work of art as it features a sort of "what if" scenario for Iron Man. What If Iron Man designed suits for the Avengers, or What If Tony Stark created new Avengers-themed suits of armor? These questions and more are all answered in a glorious 6" scale with impressive detail and die-cast elements. A new hero has been crafted in Stark's Workshop as Sam Wilson takes flight as Captain America.

That is right, the shield has been passed down as The Falcon takes up the mantle of Captain American for Sentinel's latest Fighting Armor release that is popping with red, white, and blue. Take flight with this armor's articulated wings, companion Red Wing bot, and signature Captain America shield. Marvel fans will be able to pair this winged suit with the previous Fighting Armor Cap figure for a truly ultimate partnership. This impressive release is ready to bring some patriot power to your Iron Man Hall of Armor collection and for $99.99. Pre-orders are already up online with a July 2024 release.

Fighting Armor Captain America (Sam Wilson) from Sentinel

"What if… Tony Stark integrates each of the Avengers' super power into an armor?" This innovative idea has given birth to Sentinel's die-cast action figure series "FIGHTING ARMOR"! The FIGHTING ARMOR series is welcoming "Captain America (Sam Wilson ver.)" as its 14th member! The figure features Captain America's classic red, white, blue colors and comes with the shield inherited from Steve Rogers. The iconic wings are movable at the base and middle to show different expressions."

"The display base offers flexible display angles and heights, allowing the new Captain America to fly like a "Falcon" easily. Using the arm that comes with the display base, you can enjoy the signature move of throwing the shield and the handsome moment of releasing Redwing (wings spread). Redwing (wings closed) can also be equipped on the back as in standby mode."

