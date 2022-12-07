She-Hulk Smashes Her Way to Hot Toys with New 1/6 Scale Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled their newest Marvel Studios 1/6 scale action figure with the arrival of Jennifer Walters. Coming right out of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, this jolly green giant stands at a whopping 13" tall. This figure is beautifully sculpted and features a brand new seamless body finding her elbow and knee joints. On top of that, Hot Toys has included a separate rolling eyeballs functions, as well as a faithfully sculpted head, sculpt with wavy hair. Her custom super suit makes its return, and as for accessories, she just comes with a phone and swappable hands. We already know Daredevil is joining the She-Hulk Hot Toys line, and we even get a closer look at his figure side by side with She-Hulk. A swappable secondary head would be nice, and maybe we will get Jennifer Walters 2-figure bundle as Hot Toys did with The Avengers Hulk. Either way, fans will be impressed with this figure, and she is priced at $300, set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders can be found here. Hulk Smash!

Hot Toys Announces Their Latest MCU Figure: She-Hulk

"The newest super hero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jennifer Walter a.k.a She-Hulk is an attorney who specializes in superhuman oriented legal cases at her law firm while also navigating her transformation into a superpowered green Hulk. Making her premier appearance in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series, the superhero is now smashing into your collection as the green-skinned She-Hulk 1/6th scale collectible figure sporting in the eye-pleasing comic-inspired look."

"Measures approximately 35.5cm tall, the highly-detailed collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of She-Hulk in her own spin off. Features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs function, beautifully sculpted long wavy hair sculpture, finely tailored jumpsuit and sculpted trainers, accessories include a phone and a figure stand. It's the chance to expand your Marvel collection with the latest She-Hulk figure!"

The 1/6th scale She-Hulk Collectible Figure's special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of She-Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs

Screen-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Black long wavy hair sculpture

Approximately 35.5 cm tall

Newly designed body with over 30 points of articulations and seamless elbow & knee

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands Three (3) pairs of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) purple, white and black colored jumpsuit

One (1) pair of trainers

Accessories:

One (1) phone

Themed figure base with character name