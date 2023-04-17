Shuri Suits Up at the Black Panther with Iron Studios Newest Statue Enter the MCU with the arrival of new 1/10 Art Scale statues from Iron Studios such as a new piece from the second Black Panther film

There is a new Black Panther in town, and Iron Studios is putting her into the spotlight. A brand new 1/10 Art Scale Marvel Studios statue from the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been unveiled. King T'Challa's sister Shuri takes up the mantle and has a new suit to show for it. Shuri comes in at 8.3" tall and beautifully captures her new suit like never before. The accents of silver, gold, and black stand out quite nicely making this statue a must have collectible for any Black Panther fan. The Wakanda Forever Shuri statue comes in at $160, is set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here. If you need more Black Panther 2 statues then be sure to also add the Namor statue to your collection.

Black Panther Wakana Forever Comes to Iron Studios

"Wearing a costume designed by herself, light and almost indestructible, made exclusively of Vibranium that makes her immune to most of the physical damage from conventional weapons. Ready for combat with retractable and extendable Vibranium claws embedded in the gloves, and equipped with sound-absorbing shoes that nullify all the noise and allow her to move like a true feline. Over a base filled with details that present the royal palace of Wakanda in miniature, a Wakandan aircraft Royal Talon Fighter taking off."

"The panther symbol totem statue appearing between the rocks, with all her back decorated with silver claws, and the coat of arms in the front, Iron Studios proudly present the Black Panther Shuri BDS – Wakanda Forever – Art Scale 1:10 Statue, with the princess of Wakanda taking on the majestic mantle of the Panther and continuing the legacy of her brother as seen in the 30th movie of the MCU, nominated for 5 Academy Awards (Winner of Best Costume Design), 2 Golden Globes and 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards."