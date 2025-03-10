Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Collectibles Unveils Star Wars Grand Admiral Thrawn Statue

Sideshow Collectibles lets the Empire live in with a brand new Premium Format Figure as Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned

Grand Admiral Thrawn made his first appearance in Star Wars Heir to the Empire back in 1991, with a novel by Timothy Zahn. Unlike most Imperial officers, who are human, Thrawn is a Chiss, who is an alien from the Unknown Regions. Thrawn would be removed from the mythos for years, but his popularity led to his reintroduction later on into the modern Star Wars canon with Star Wars Rebels in 2016. He was portrayed as a cunning adversary to the Ghost crew before the events of A New Hope, as a brilliant Imperial tactician. Previously a Commander in the Grand Army of the Republic, he would continue his career following the Empire's Orders during the Dark Times, spreading fear across the galaxy.

Sideshow Collectibles brings this legendary Imperial Officer to life as they unveil their newest Star Wars statue. Coming in at 17" tall, Grand Admiral Thrawn shows the Chiss commander in a Star Destroyer ship. Tons of detail are featured here, including the chair featuring an Imperial insignia on the base and his iconic apperance being captured perfectly. Sideshow did include a swappable head for this statue, showing off his live-action appearance from Ahsoka. Pre-orders are already live for a whopping $880, with payment plans being offered and a January 2026 release date.

Star Wars Grand Admiral Thrawn Premium Format Figure

"Sideshow presents the Grand Admiral Thrawn™ Premium Format™ Figure, an officially licensed Star Wars™ collectible ready to deliver defeat crashing down upon the Rebellion. The Grand Admiral Thrawn™ Premium Format Figure measures 17" tall, 15.1" wide, and 15.3" deep as this brilliant Imperial tactician considers his next step."

"Calm and cunning, the Chiss commander carefully observes his enemies before he strikes decisively at their vulnerable spots. From his vantage point upon a Star Destroyer, Thrawn can achieve glory for his Empire — and secure his ascendency as its heir. This fully sculpted Star Wars statue presents Grand Admiral Thrawn at his most fearsome. He sits, composed, as he waits for an opportune moment to outmaneuver the rebels. Wearing a pristine white uniform, Thrawn is poised on a large throne positioned above the six-spoked Imperial insignia."

