Hasbro Announces Replica Spider-Man Endgame Iron Spider Helmet

Hasbro has revealed their next 1:1 Marvel Legends replica as fans get to swing into action as Spider-Man. Coming out of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the Iron Spider, is ready to deploy into your collection. This role-play item is heavily detailed and features LED eyes that glow red and blue with 6 different fight settings. The Spider-Man Iron Spider set comes to life like never before with a one size fits all that fans can appreciate. With a metallic design, great interior design, and LED effects fans can become the one and only webslinger. The Marvel Legends Avengers: Endgame Series Iron Spider Electronic Helmet is priced at $124.99. The helmet is expected to release in March 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found at most retailers and here.

"Inspired by the Marvel Universe, this Marvel Legends Series 1:1 full-scale premium roleplay item is highly detailed and features electronic lights. This helmet features glowing LED eyes that glow red and blue in 6 different light settings. With premium sculpting and design, this helmet is an impressive addition to any Marvel collection. The helmet interior and the faceplate are detailed to evoke the electronic design, while the exterior boasts a remarkable attention to detail and a beautiful finish. Collectors, fans, and Marvel enthusiasts alike can imagine suiting up to create their own heroic adventures!"

Premium roleplay helmet with light-up FX inspired by the Tony Stark-designed Iron Spider technology that appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

This premium 1:1 full-scale electronic helmet features 2 LEDs for light FX in the eyes, offering red or blue lights and 6 settings

LED eye lenses glow in 6 different light settings: red or blue on low, medium, or high settings

Premium collector helmet is adjustable to fit most adult head sizes, and featured detailed interior sculpting and design

Premium roleplay helmet to complete any fan costume or collection with the quality design expected from the Marvel Legends Series