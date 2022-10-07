Sideshow Debuts New The Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Statue

The Suicide Squad was a truly fantastic film, and James Gunn did a remarkable job giving these villains some new light. Harley Quinn is always a star when she is on screen, and The Suicide Squad was no exception. She donned a new costume, a new weapon and was still as feisty as usual with the new deadly goal to overcome. Sideshow Collectibles is putting Harley Quinn back in the spotlight once again as they debut their new Premium Format Figure. Measuring 21" tall and 11.25" wide, Harley is displayed on a beautifully wacky psychedelic base with her name in the background. She features her new DCEU design, as seen in The Suicide Squad, with incredible detail, bringing the gorgeous anti-hero right off the screen. This statue is no joke, and it will cost DC Comics fans $600 to acquire her, and she is set for an August 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to take advantage of Sideshow's payment plan if needed.

Sideshow's Brings the Beauty of Harley Quinn to Life

"What's with the javelin?" "I'm waiting for God to tell me." Sideshow presents the Harley Quinn Premium Format™ Figure, a DC Comics collectible inspired by the fan-favorite antihero's appearance in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (2021). What is she doing back in prison? Based on the likeness of actress Margot Robbie, the Harley Quinn Premium Format Figure measures 21" tall and 11.25" wide. Harley stands on a psychedelic base with her name and signature diamond pattern slowly melting into a multicolored reflection of her own bizarre mindscape. Twirling her pigtails coyly, she holds Javelin's javelin and waits for inspiration to strike like the big target-shaped eye of Project Starfish.

"The polystone Harley Quinn Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted with expert attention to detail to recreate her stylish new cinematic costume. Her entire look is carefully coordinated in her iconic black and red color scheme, with matching accessories down to the laces in her boots and the manicure on her nails. Harley's outfit includes a cropped motorcycle jacket with the phrase "Live Fast, Die Clown" on the back, a buckled corset top, zippered pants, and combat boots. Her grinning portrait is topped with a pair of goggles, and her pale complexion pops against the bold design of her ensemble."