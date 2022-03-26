Snake Eyes II Receives an Exclusive Storm Shadow Kotobukiya Statue

Kotobukiya has revealed a brand new G.I. Joe collectible as they continue to enhance their Bishoujo line. It looks like Dawn Moreno is back as Snake Eyes II once again but is getting a brand new deco. Releasing as a PX Previews exclusive, Snake Eyes is peeling away from her black designs, flipping the script with a Storm Shadow deco! That is right, Dawn is Storm Shadow this time with a special winter white camouflage design featuring metallic accents. Snake Eyes stands 9" tall and will feature two different head sculpts, allowing G.I. Joe fans to display her with or without her mask.

The entire statue features that incredible Bishoujo sculpt that fans appreciate, and they will love this statue. The G.I. Joe Dawn Moreno Snake Eyes II White Outfit Limited Edition Statue is priced at $129.99, set to release in January 2023, and pre-orders are found here. Be sure to check out all of the other G.I. Joe Bishoujo statues also offered from Kotobukiya right here with Scarlett, Baroness, and Lady Jaye.

"From Kotobukiya. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! The colorful characters of G.I. Joe are reborn as Kotobukiya's BISHOUJO! Featuring a stylized redesign by illustrator Shunya Yamashita and a sculpt by BUSUJIMAX, Dawn Moreno, the G.I. Joe agent who calls herself Snake Eyes II, joins your collection in a brand new PREVIEWS Exclusive winter camouflage color scheme!"

"The bold red and white paint job is reminiscent of Snake Eyes' nemesis, Storm Shadow, and includes metallic details that are sure to stand out in your G.I. Joe collection. The Snake Eyes II PREVIEWS Exclusive BISHOUJO statue comes with an unmasked head part as well as a detailed weathered base for an eye-popping display! Don't miss out on adding this Limited Edition PREVIEWS Exclusive figure to your G.I. Joe collection today!"