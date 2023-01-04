Snow White Joins Beast Kingdom's 100 Years of Disney Celebration

One of the first major animated films that Disney gave to fans was back in 1937 with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This film is a classic piece of animation history and a major stepping stone for The Walt Disney Company. Snow White is back as Beast Kingdom is helping celebrate the 2023 event of Disney's 100 Years of Wonder. Coming in at 3,000 pieces, this iconic Disney Princess makes her return with her very own Master Craft statue standing 15.75" tall. Snow White is beautifully sculpted, showcasing her iconic look with a bird landing on her hand. Her statue just pops with color, and she is even hand-painted and placed on a themed base. The beauty and elegance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is beautifully captured here and will be an excellent statue to any Disney collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but she is set for a Q4 2023 release and will be found here soon.

Celebrate 100 Years of Disney with Snow White

"Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a celebration for the ages. So many famous characters have graced our screens across the years and have brought joy to adults and children alike. One aspiring character from the earlier years of Disney and considered the first full-length animated feature is of course Snow White. A kind hearted princess, she is poisoned by an evil queen, falling into a deep sleep that could only be broken by a prince's kiss!"

"The MasterCraft line of highly collectable statues by Beast Kingdom continues the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebrations with the release of the MC-062 Snow White MasterCraft limited edition statue. Adorned in her classic blue and gold princess attire whilst listening to her favorite song bird, Snow White is the embodiment of elegance. The hand-painted sculpture brings to life all the elements of the cheerful character including a fantastic base, which features an apple and owl, symbolizing wisdom. Limited to only 3,000 pieces worldwide, this classic character should be collected and enjoyed by all fans! "