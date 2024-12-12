Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Spider-Boy is Getting His Very Own Spider-Man Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro is stepping into the Spider-Verse once again with a new selection of Legends figures featuring Spider-Man and his villains

Article Summary Discover Spider-Boy, introduced by Dan Slott, after "End of the Spider-Verse" in 2023.

Hasbro reveals the first Spider-Boy Marvel Legends figure for collectors.

Spider-Boy figure includes swappable hands, head, and backpack at $24.99.

Pre-order Spider-Boy now; shipping starts in Spring 2025 via Hasbro Pulse.

There always seems to be quite a time delay between when a character debuts in a comic book and when they actually get a collectible. At first, it is usually just a statue, and depending on popularity, they could get more collectibles later on down the line. Well, Hasbro is working pretty fast this time as they unveil the first-ever Marvel Legends and action figure for Spider-Boy! Also known as Bailey Briggs, this character is a newly introduced character in Marvel's Spider-Man universe. He was created by Dan Slott and emerged after the "End of the Spider-Verse" storyline in April of 2023. The readers would find out that Bailey's existence was initially erased from everyone's memory due to the events involving the Totem Dagger.

It would soon be then revealed that Spider-Boy was actually Spider-Man's forgotten sidekick from Earth-616, and no one knows who he is, even his own mom. His adventures can now continue in your very own Marvel Legends collection with a brand new figure that faithfully brings him to life. Spider-Boy will come with a pair of swappable hands, as well as his backpack and a swappable head, showing off his more monstrous side. This is a fantastic addition to this new wave of Spider-Man figures, and he is already up for pre-order at $24.99. Collectors can find him at most online retailers right now, including Hasbro Pulse with a Spring 2025 release.

Spider-Boy Figure Coming Soon to Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Boy figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Boy comics. This Spider-Boy action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including an alternate head and set of hands."

COMICS-INSPIRED SPIDER-BOY: Collectible Spider-Boy figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 3 accessories, including alternate head and hands

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this figure on your shelf with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases!

