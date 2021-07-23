Spider-Man and Green Goblin Receive New Diamond Select Toys Statues

Diamond Select Toys has revealed new Marvel Comics statues are on the way with two new web slinging statues. Starting things off first is a new 10 inch Marvel Gallery Spider-Man statue that shows off webhead on a wreckage base. Perched on the center, Spider-Man is sculpted quite nicely with great muscle definition and a web line displayed around him. We then have the retro of one of Spider-Man's greatest villains, Green Goblin, with this 1/2 scale bust. Limited to 1,000 pieces, this Marvel Comics villain is loaded with detail as he is displayed on a pumpkin bomb base. Both of these Diamond Select Toys statues are up for pre-orders are found here with a January 2022 release. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming statues and busts, including new Star Wars collectibles for your collection.

"MARVEL LEGENDS IN 3D GREEN GOBLIN 1/2 SCALE BUST – The Green Goblin is now a Legend in 3 Dimensions! The iconic Spider-Man foe gets the Scale bust treatment with this all-new sculpture, capturing the grinning villain atop a smoking pumpkin bomb pedestal. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Alterton! In Shops: Dec 29, 2021. SRP: $175.00."

"MARVEL GALLERY COMIC SPIDER-MAN PVC STATUE – The battle continues! Spider-Man joins the fight in the newest entry in a new sub-line of Marvel Gallery Dioramas, perching atop a lamppost over a rubble-strewn environment. Designed to display on its own or with others in the series, this approximately 10-inch sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio and hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean! In Shops: Dec 29, 2021. SRP: $49.99."