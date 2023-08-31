Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, Marvel Studios, spider-man

Spider-Man Joins the MCU Civil War with New Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro is celebrating the legacy of The Infinity Saga with a new set of Marvel Legends figures featuring heroes of the MCU

It is time to thwhip into action as Hasbro has unenvied a new set of Marvel Legends figures from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These figures feature some updated articulation, deco, and even some new accessories. One of the new releases is a brand new Spider-Man, featuring his first appearance in the MCU with Captain America: Civil War. Underroos is ready to take down Captain America and his team with impressive new releases featuring that sweet red and blue Stark Suit. Hasbro has included an extra pair of hands as well as an unmasked Peter Parker head sculpt, making this a worthy new Spider-Man release. This does look like an updated figure compared to the Homecoming figure that collectors have seen in the past, which is nice. Join Team Iron Man and stop the Civil War with Spidey this Fall for $24.99 with pre-orders barring today at 1 PM EST here and most online retailers.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Pitted against Captain America, Tony Stark seeks allies to help persuade the Avengers to sign the Sokovia Accords – including New York's newest super hero, web-slinging high-schooler Peter Parker. Celebrate the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE and THE INFINITY SAGA with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Spider-Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Captain America: Civil War! Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands and an alternate head."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 8/31 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

