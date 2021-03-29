Spider-Man Receives A New Life-Size Bust From Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles has announced some new weaseling action with their new life-size Spider-Man bust. Standing at 23" tall, Spidey is placed on a silver base as we get his order torso and head in sculpted detail. Spider-Man is leaving forward in this piece as the detailing on his suit is shown in elegant detail, from the symbol to the etched webbing of his costume. The muscle definition is just right, and the wide white eyes can captivate any Marvel Comics fans out there. This is not a small valued statue either, as the Life-Size Spider-Man Bust from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $895. The statue is set to release between December 2021 – February 2022, and payment plans are offered, so take advantage of them if needed. This is one truly incurable statue that will take any web-slinging collection to new heights, and he can be found here.

"Spider-Man is back- and I'm here to stay! Sideshow presents the Spider-Man Life-Size Bust, bringing everyone's favorite webhead to your lineup of Marvel collectibles in epic 1:1 scale. The Spider-Man Life-Size Bust measures 23" tall and 19.5" wide, putting you face to face with Peter Parker's heroic alter-ego. Sculpted into a nimble and energetic posture, this lifelike life-size collectible is packed with personality as Spider-Man uses his Spidey sense to scout for danger "

"Perched on a sleek silver base, all the focus remains on the wall-crawler, whose detailed costume sculpt features black web impressions, a raised black spider-symbol on his chest, and large white eyes on his mask to give him a classic Spidey expression. Hints of blue can be seen on his back, and the entire bust is painted dynamically to emphasize Peter Parker's agile, athletic physique. Getting the sense you need to switch up your shelf? Web up the Spider-Man Life-Size Bust and add him to your Marvel Comics collection today!"