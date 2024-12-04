Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man Suits Up to Take on Anti-Venom with New LEGO Set

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including Spider-Man Mech vs. Anti-Venom

Article Summary Dive into Spider-Man's world with a new LEGO set featuring Anti-Venom, a potent villain with healing powers.

This LEGO Marvel set includes a 107-piece Spider-Man Mech and a detailed Anti-Venom minifigure for epic battles.

The fully jointed Spider-Man Mech stands 4.5" tall, offering articulate play with pilot seat and matching color scheme.

Set to release on January 1, 2025, at $14.99, it offers creative play and digital fun via the LEGO Builder app.

LEGO is unleashing another deadly Spider-Man villain in brick form as the cure that is Anti-Venom has arrived. Introduced in Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #569 back in 2008, Anti-Venom was a symbiote that was created when Eddie Brock's cancer treatment interacted with remnants of his Venom symbiote. This new and deadly white symbiote possessed healing abilities, enabling Brock to cure diseases and injuries, including nullifying Spider-Man. Anti-Venom has aided in saving New York from the Spider-Island incident and has even returned to the comics with Flash Thompson behind the wheel.

LEGO is bringing back Anti-Venom's dark side with a new Spider-Man Mech Suit Mini-Set that comes in at 107 pieces. Standing 4.5" tall, this mech will have a fully articulated body with a pilot seat for our favorite wed-slinger and a matching color scheme. Spidey will need all the help he can to take down Anti-Venom, who will get a nicely sculpted LEGO minifigure. LEGO has this new Marvel Mech Set priced at $14.99. It is set for the January 1, 2025 release and can be seen at the LEGO Store.

LEGO Marvel – Spider-Man Mech vs. Anti-Venom

"Spider-Man Mech vs. Anti-Venom (76308) is an ideal buildable LEGO® Super Hero toy for kids who love mechs, minifigures and Marvel-movie action. This premium-quality LEGO Marvel playset will put endless imaginative adventures with a fully jointed buildable Spider-Man figure into the hands of young Super Heroes aged 6 and up."

"This LEGO Marvel playset comes with 2 minifigures: Spider-Man, and Anti-Venom with his tentacled hands. The buildable mech has movable arms, legs and fingers. Kids open the mech's torso to access the cockpit where the Spider-Man minifigure can be placed. The set includes a large flexible web that can trap the Anti-Venom minifigure and fits into both the minifigure's and the mech's hands. For added digital fun, builders can zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress using the fun, intuitive LEGO Builder app."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!