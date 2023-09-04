Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, spock, star trek

Spock Prime Arrives at Hiya Toys with New Star Trek (2009) Figure

It is time to explore the Final Frontier with the help of Hiya Toys a they debut their newest 1/18 scale line figures from Star Trek

Hiya Toys is back with a brand new 1/18 scale figure for their Star Trek line based on the 2009 film. This new trilogy featuring the Final Frontier was directed by J.J. Abrams, and one of his additions was the introduction of Spock Prime, which was portrayed by the original actor, Leonard Nimoy. He was brought into an alternate timeline due to a series of events surrounding a supernova near Romulus. This new timeline was created from his actions, and now he must help his younger navigate this new era. Hiya Toys brings Spock Prime to life with an impressive likeness to Leonard Nimoy as he stands 4" tall, with 17 points of articulation. He does not come empty-handed either, as he will feature swappable hands, a hood, a torch, and a special transparent blue display stand. These new Star Trek figures are offered directly from Hiya Toys right here for $24.99.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series Spock Prime from Star Trek (2009)

"Spock Prime plays a crucial role as the mentor to Spock and James T. Kirk. He is the only one aware of the changes in the timeline, and his mission is to guide the Spock and Kirk, ensuring they can successfully carry out their tasks in the new timeline. The appearance of Spock Prime helps the young protagonists resolve a series of crises and ensures the stability of the new timeline."

"This brand-new EXQUISITE MINI series 1/18 Spock Prime action figure stands at 105mm tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance from the movie Star Trek (2009). He is dressed in a cold-resistant outer coat, with finely detailed accessories such as a torch and a cold-resistant hood. Even in the 1/18 scale, these details are faithfully recreated. Of course, his iconic Vulcan hand gesture is not overlooked."

"With 17 points of articulation throughout the body, offers a wider range of poses, allowing you to recreate various action scenes from the movie. The figure also comes with two replacement hand accessories to showcase different poses. A special stand to this series is also included, featuring a transparent blue base adorned with the Star Trek logo, fully immersing you in the ambiance of the Star Trek universe."

