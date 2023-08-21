Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: bruce lee, star ace toys

Star Ace Toys Celebrates Bruce Lee's Legacy with New 1/6 Scale Statue

Star Ace is here to help commemorate Bruce Lee 50th Anniversary with a brand new collectible statue of the master

Get ready to bring some power into your martial arts collection as Star Ace Toys has unveiled their new Bruce Lee 50th Anniversary Commemorative Statue. It has been 50 years since the death of this legendary martial artist and fans can celebrate this legacy with this new 1/6 scale statue. His appearance from Game of Death has been faithfully captures here featuring that signature yellow tracksuit, muscle, facial expression, and everything that made Bruce Lee a legend. This deluxe 13" statue will also have a scenic backdrop and light-up base to truly make his display come to life. Star Ace Toys put a lot of heart and dedication into this piece and Bruce Lee fans will not want to miss out on this beauty. Collectors can find the Bruce Lee 50th Anniversary Commemorative statue right here for $369.99 with a Q1 2024 release.

Bruce Lee 50th Anniversary Commemorative Statue

"Introducing the Bruce Lee 50th Anniversary Commemorative Polyresin Statue, a masterpiece capturing the legendary martial artist in his iconic yellow tracksuit. Crafted at a stunning one sixth scale, this collectible statue pays homage to Bruce Lee's enduring legacy and celebrates the half-century mark since his incredible contributions to cinema and martial arts. Meticulously sculpted with unparalleled attention to detail, the statue embodies Bruce Lee's dynamic and powerful presence. Every muscle, contour, and facial expression has been rendered with the utmost precision to capture his essence in an extraordinary manner."

"This one sixth scale statue also features a non-removeable real fabric costume – a bright yellow tracksuit with black stripes, reminiscent of his costume in "Game of Death." The statue is presented on a custom-designed base that not only complements the figure but also adds an additional layer of significance. The base is adorned with intricate patterns and imagery inspired by Bruce Lee's philosophy, adding depth and meaning to the overall presentation. The deluxe version of this statue includes light-up features in the base and a scenic backdrop to enhance the display."

