Star Ace Toys Reveals White Zombie Murder Legendre Bela Lugosi Figure

The horror icon Bela Lugosi is back as Star Ace Toys takes collectors back to 1932 with their newest 1/6th scale figure. Coming out of one of the first known zombie films, White Zombie, the evil voodoo master Murder Legendre is back. Three different collectibles will be offered with a standard, deluxe, and a solo diorama release. For the standard release, horror fans will get White Zombie accessories like a wax doll, crow, dagger, swappable hands, and an outfit straight from the film. The deluxe set will get all that was previously listed, and a new diorama display base with a crow on a grave with an LED enabled lamp post. The base can also be purchased separately, with all three sets to release in August, and White Zombie and Bela Lugosi collectors can find them here when pre-orders finally arrive.

"WHITE ZOMBIE MURDER LEGENDRE BELA LUGOSI 1/6 ACTION FIGURE – From Star Ace Toys. Bela Lugosi starred in the 1932 movie White Zombie, the first movie made about the walking undead. Star Ace's 1/6 scale collectible figure of Murder Legendre features an authentic likeness of Bela Lugosi. His faithful costume features a black cloak and hat and he comes with a wax doll of his victim. – SRP: $274.99"

"WHITE ZOMBIE MURDER LEGENDRE BELA LUGOSI 1/6 ACTION FIGURE DLX VERSION – From Star Ace Toys. Bela Lugosi starred in the 1932 movie White Zombie, the first movie made about the walking undead. Star Ace's 1/6 scale collectible figure of Murder Legendre features an authentic likeness of Bela Lugosi. His faithful costume features a black cloak and hat and he comes with a wax doll of his victim. The deluxe version includes an environment diorama base with a tombstone, flying crow and a light-up lamp post. The diorama base is also sold separately. – SRP: $397.99"

"WHITE ZOMBIE MURDER LEGENDRE 1/6 DIORAMA BASE – From Star Ace Toys. This environment diorama base with a tombstone, flying crow and a light-up lamp post is perfect for staging scenes in 1/6 scale. – SRP: $148.99"