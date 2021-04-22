Star-Lord Invades The New Mixtape Loot Crate This May

If you've bought yourself a Loot Crate or ten, then you know the deal is that each crate is packed full of items from across the pop-culture universe, all within a specific theme. And in May's monthly Loot Crate, the theme is "Mixtape." So what exactly does that mean? Will we be getting an audiotape with Loot Crate's favorite hits from the 80s, 90s, and today? Not quite.

This May's Crate will feature a "Mixtape" of items from some of the most popular comics, tv shows, and movies of the past 30 years, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Spongebob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Rugrats. The company describes its May offerings as follows:

It's time for an epic pop culture mashup! Press play on this month's "Mixtape" themed Loot Crate full of your favorite nostalgic franchises, with collectibles and gear from Guardians of the Galaxy, TMNT, "SpongeBob SquarePants," and "Rugrats." This crate is filled with exclusive collectibles, items, and wearable goods you won't find anywhere else.

Loot Crate always includes some pretty cool stuff, but the featured item this month is an officially licensed Star-Lord figurine.

Now what's cool with this figurine is that it's a part of a set, and if you subscribe to receive the May crate and the following 3 months, you'll also receive Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon to complete the Guardians of the Galaxy set with these figures.

Now you can also add on a Premium item this month, and that is a Kidrobot Futurama All Hail Hypnotoad figure.

To get your hands on this May's "Mixtape" crate (starting at $24.99 plus shipping and handling), make sure to hit their website and order by May 19 at 9 pm PST.