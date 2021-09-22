Star Trek The Next Generation Lt. Wolf and Borg Queen Come to Mego

Mego is back for their weekly Topps.com partnership event with two new figures that will be released for one week only. This week's theme takes us back to the final frontier once again with Star Trek: The Next Generation and the debut of two fan-favorite characters. Lt. Worf and the Borg Queen have arrived at Mego with new clothed figures standing 8" tall, capturing their appearances in Star Trek: The Next Generation. It looks like Mego is really focusing on Star Trek with this special Topps event, as this is the third week that we have seen the final frontier explored. Fans will be happy to finally add these figures to their growing collection, and they can find them right here for $19.99. Remember, these are limited edition Mego figures with made-to-order edition size, so be sure to get this while you can.

"2021 Topps x Mego – Lt. Worf – Mego is proud to continue its storied history with the famed Star Trek brand by bringing the iconic Lt. Worf to action figure collectors and Trek fans alike! Worf beams his way up to the Megoverse for the first time ever! "I am a Klingon! If you doubt it, a demonstration can be arranged!" Worf, the first Klingon to ever join Starfleet, puts duty and honor above all else! He is a fierce warrior and skilled tactician. "You are cunning – you must have Klingon blood."

2021 Topps x Mego – Borg Queen – "I am the beginning, the end, the one who is many. I am the Borg." The Mego Collective is beyond excited to bring fans the Borg Queen for the first time ever! "First Contact" has been made – the ruthless Borg Queen is assimilating the Megoverse! "You are an imperfect being, created by an imperfect being. Finding you weakness is only a matter of time." Can the crew of the Enterprise defeat the Borg and stop the Borg's Queen "pursuit of perfection – a blending of the organic and synthetic?" Now you can decide the fate of the universe!"