Star Wars Battle of Geonosis Battle Droid Deploys at Hot Toys

The Clone Wars has begun as the Separatist Army takes on the Grand Army of the Republic on Geonosis. The Separatists have deployed the B1 Battle Droids into battle, and Hot Toys is bringing them back as they debut another Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary figure. Standing 12.6" tall, the B1 Battle Droid will have 26 points of articulation and will be featured in its original reddish-brown deco, as seen in the Geonosis Arena. Some accessories are included with this Star Wars figure, like binoculars, a backpack, a sand diorama, and a set of antennas. To make this even cooler, Hot Toys has included a LED C-3PO head to allow fans to caper ether head-swap scene. The Star Wars Battle Droid (Geonosis) 1/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $190. He is set to go into battle between April – September 2023, and pre-orders are live right here. Roger Roger.

"Rather than use flesh-and-blood warriors, the Separatists prefer mindlessly loyal soldiers that are easily controlled. The soulless ranks of their armies are dominated by tall, thin B1 battle droids built as mechanical imitations of their Geonosian™ designers. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Hot Toys is excited to present a series of collectibles based on this landmark film for fans!"

"The new 1/6th scale Battle Droid collectible figure is inspired by the droid's appearance in the Geonosis™ arena battle. It features a newly developed mechanical structure with exceptional articulations, a blaster rifle, a pair of binoculars, a sand-themed figure base, an interchangeable C-3PO™ head recreating the comical scenes when the droids were misconfigured, and a specially designed commemorative packaging! It is now a great time to add battle droids into your Star Wars™ collection!"

The 1/6th scale Battle Droid™ (Geonosis) Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Battle Droid (Geonosis) in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

– Beautifully crafted head and armors in reddish brown applied with weathering effects

– Approximately 32cm tall in standing pose; approximately 14cm tall after bending

– Newly developed body with over 26 points of articulations

– Special features including:

– Highly accurate mechanical body design

– One (1) pair of articulated mechanical graspers

– Enhanced articulations on waist which allow flexible movement including fully bending

– Special package design with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary logo

Weapon:

– One (1) blaster rifle

Accessories:

– One (1) C-3PO mechanical head with LED light-up function (yellow light, battery operated)

– One (1) set of antennas (attachable to figure's back)

– One (1) backpack with extendable antennas

– One (1) binoculars

– One (1) desert-like diorama accessory

– Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate