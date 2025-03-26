Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Bounty Hunter Dengar Returns to the Vintage Collection

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars figures including the return of Dengar

Article Summary Dengar, a classic Star Wars bounty hunter, returns to Hasbro's Vintage Collection with new features.

This new Dengar figure boasts updated deco, a removable backpack, and iconic weapon accessories.

Pre-orders for the 3.75-inch figure open on March 26 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99.

Celebrate Star Wars heritage with Kenner-inspired packaging, enhancing its collectible appeal.

Dengar is one of the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunters who first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. He was among the few hunters who were hired by Darth Vader to track the Millennium Falcon. Unlike the more mysterious Boba Fett, Dengar is a grizzled, battle-scarred warrior with a pragmatic approach to bounty hunting. His backstory has shifted over the years, but he has seemingly acquired his hardened personality and cybernetic adjustments due to Han Solo, making this mission personal. Dengar is ready to try once again as the galaxy's greatest smuggler as Hasbro unveiled their latest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure.

This bounty hunter has seen plenty of action figures over the decades, and this version adds updated deco to his outfit, making it cleaner than other versions. He will come with a removable backpack, a pistol that can be holstered, and a heavy assault blaster. A different image is also used for his cardiac, allowing for at least more altered changes for fans who need more Dengar in their lives. Pre-orders arrive today (3/26) at 1 PM EST for $16.99 at Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse, with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back – The Vintage Collection Dengar

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 | Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and fan channel retailers; available Summer 2025). Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on the classic original trilogy film THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, this 3.75-inch-scale Dengar figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Comes with 2 accessories for dynamic poseability on fan shelves. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #01A). Reimagine favorite scenes with other THE VINTAGE COLLECTION figures and vehicles from the STAR WARS galaxy (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

