Star Wars Celebration 22' Disney Parks – Droid Factory Reveals

The Disney Parks panel at Star Wars Celebration was pretty spectacular, giving us new Park and shopDisney reveals. Galaxy's Edge is easily theta vacation destination for many dedicated star wars fans, and it is at both World and Land. Thankfully we were able to attend the Disney Parks panel giving us a tease of what is to come, and there was a big highlight on the Droid Factory. The Droid Factory is Disney's line of action figures with the focus on droids, mainly with the Astromech. We have seen so many themed bots over the years for holidays, celebrations, and so much more, and that tradition continues.

Up first is a new assortment of Astromech figures similar to the hit droid from Star Wars: Rebels: Chopper. We could see these hitting Target stores in the Droid Factory boxes for their exclusive Galaxy's Edge program. All of these droids are fantastic, with new parts and colors to showcase the fun variety of Astromech out there. Next is a limited release for R7-TNO, which is inspired by the one and only Ahsoka Tano. The Astromech that is inspired by the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World returns with a bigger remote control release as well. We then transition into the holiday-themed bots as R7-FNG is here to suck your oil and hide away in his castle. This Star Wars droid loves Halloween, and it is loaded with deco and will be a great addition to the yearly Halloween reveals.

The holiday bots do not ent there as Disney revealed a 4-Pack Dorid-Factory Halloween bundle is coming. This pack will include past releases with R2-B00, R3-B0017, R4-B0018, and R5-B00019. If you missed these or just want more, these bots are for you with bones, candy corn, ghost, and spooky elements to love. A new winter-themed Astromech was also showcased to Star Wars fans with R6-SNO, which has Frosty the Snowman elements with a top hat and scarf. Last but not least, it looks like the Droid Factory line is also getting a special Advent Calendar. This is exciting, and I am sure it will be filled with droid parts to allow Star Wars fans to build their own unique bot. All of these figures are fantastic, and I'm not surprised Disney wasn't to keep this lien going, and these limited edition figures usually sell out and are perfect for Star Wars droid collectors. Some of these figures do hit shopDisney, so we are to stay tuned for them to hit online here.