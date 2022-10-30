Star Wars Darth Malak Takes Charge with New The Black Series Figure

It is well known that Hasbro's Star Wars line has been very lackluster lately. Not a lot of new characters have arrived in The Vintage Collection and The Black Series, with plenty of repaints heading our way. I love Star Wars to death and I think it is crazy that one of the biggest franchises of all time is slacking this much. However, that looks to be changing as a perfect set of new Star Wars figures was revealed this weekend by Hasbro during MCM London Comic Con. One of which adds a new figure to the Gaming Greats line as more love for the hit game Knights of the Old Republic has arrived. Not only is Bastila Shan getting a new The Black Series figure, but Darth Malak has risen to power once again!

Darth Malak is the Sith who was one the Sith apprentice of Darth Revan, who later on betrayed his master. Malak is a deadly foe, and his design is way more menacing than Revan's as he features his prosthetic jaw. Star Wars fans are getting some top-notch detail with this KOTOR figure featuring his in-game design, fabric cape, and iconic red lightsaber accessory. This figure will go perfectly for your Knight of the Old Republic collection, and hopefully, it is the start of some better Gaming Greats The Black Series figures.

The Knight of the Old Republic is a beloved franchise, and it is fantastic to finally see Hasbro give it some more love. Additions like Darth Malak and Bastila Shan are a great sign, and hopefully, more can arrive. The Gaming Greats lines should have figures like this, not an army of Star Wars video game enemies with no one to fight them. Darth Malak is priced at $24.99, and he is set as a standard release, and pre-orders will arrive November 1, 2022, at 1 PM EST here and at most online retailers. Stay tuned for more MCM Londo Star Wars reveals as they come.