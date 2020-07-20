New Star Wars Hasbro Heroes of Endor Set Announced by Hasbro

Hasbro has announced another Star Wars set for con week. I would have imagined this would have been sold at San Diego Comic Con, but with the cancellation, things have changed. This time The Black Series stands proud with a special Heroes of Endor set. The set will include 6" versions Luke, Leia, Han, an Ewok, and a Speeder Bike. Each one is wearing their Endor gear from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and while Han is not shown wearing his poncho, I would hope the set still includes it. Luke Skywalker will get his cameo poncho and a removable Speeder bike helmet. The figure will be in a special Endor styled box that its the occasion that fans will want to own.

This is an excellent set with a nice chunk of iconic characters from the classic Return of the Jedi film. I am sure there are more included accessories but we will not know until we see the inside of this box set. With a set like this, I hope we can get new Endor versions of Chewbacca and some Scout Troopers to go with them. The Star Wars: The Black Series Heroes of Endor Figure Set from Hasbro will be priced at $109.99. It is expected to release in Fall, and no pre-orders are currently up for the set. The set will be exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, so get those wallets ready this Fall.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HEROES OF ENDOR Figure Set. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $109.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HEROES OF ENDOR Figure Set, which includes characters including HAN SOLO, PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA, LUKE SKYWALKER, AND PAPLOO and is inspired by the STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs per figure) figure set, featuring quality detail and deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. This figure set also comes with a RETURN OF THE JEDI-inspired Speeder Bike that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes 4 figures, Speeder Bike, and 6 accessories. Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US & Canada in September 2020."