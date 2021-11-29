Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Receives Exclusive Gentle Giant Statue

Obi-Wan Kenobi is back as Gentle Giant Ltd. reveals their newest Star Wars: The Clone Wars statue. This statue captures the legendary Jedi Master in his glory days of the war with a beautifully crafted 11" tall statue. The 1/7th scale statue features General Kenobi with an updated realistic look compared to his animated depiction. His armor features a weathered design, and he is displayed with his lightsaber ignited and on a crysalline base. This Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces and will be a must-have collectible for Clone Wars fans.

I have always appreciated the Clone Armor look for Obi-Wan Kenobi and always loved to see this version get collectibles. I am also glad that Gentle Giant Ltd. has given the general a realistic head sculpt to blend both film and animated TV series. This statue does have a very interesting release as it is both a Big Bad Toy Store Exclusive and only for 2021 Gentle Giant Premier Guild members. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Premier Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi 1/7 Scale Exclusive Statue is set to release in Q2 2022. Prices vary between $175-199.99 depending on where you purchase, and he can be found here for Premier Guild members here and BBTS here.

"Ten-hut! Prepare to salute your superior officer, as General Obi-Wan Kenobi enters the battle! The newest entry in the 1/7 scale premier collection, this statue of Obi-Wan is based on his appearance during the Clone Wars and features him in his clone armor wielding his activated lightsaber. Measuring approximately 11 inches tall atop a crystalline base, this sculpture is limited to only 3,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd.'s talented team of artists!"

Product Features

1/7 Scale

Made of resin

From Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Highly detailed

Base made of translucent material

Also a BBTS Shared Exclusive