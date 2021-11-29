Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Receives Exclusive Gentle Giant Statue

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Obi-Wan Kenobi is back as Gentle Giant Ltd. reveals their newest Star Wars: The Clone Wars statue. This statue captures the legendary Jedi Master in his glory days of the war with a beautifully crafted 11" tall statue. The 1/7th scale statue features General Kenobi with an updated realistic look compared to his animated depiction. His armor features a weathered design, and he is displayed with his lightsaber ignited and on a crysalline base. This Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces and will be a must-have collectible for Clone Wars fans.

I have always appreciated the Clone Armor look for Obi-Wan Kenobi and always loved to see this version get collectibles. I am also glad that Gentle Giant Ltd. has given the general a realistic head sculpt to blend both film and animated TV series. This statue does have a very interesting release as it is both a Big Bad Toy Store Exclusive and only for 2021 Gentle Giant Premier Guild members. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Premier Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi 1/7 Scale Exclusive Statue is set to release in Q2 2022. Prices vary between $175-199.99 depending on where you purchase, and he can be found here for Premier Guild members here and BBTS here.

"Ten-hut! Prepare to salute your superior officer, as General Obi-Wan Kenobi enters the battle! The newest entry in the 1/7 scale premier collection, this statue of Obi-Wan is based on his appearance during the Clone Wars and features him in his clone armor wielding his activated lightsaber.  Measuring approximately 11 inches tall atop a crystalline base, this sculpture is limited to only 3,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd.'s talented team of artists!"

Product Features

  • 1/7 Scale
  • Made of resin
  • From Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Highly detailed
  • Base made of translucent material
  • Also a BBTS Shared Exclusive

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Funko Funatic, Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of many things.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.