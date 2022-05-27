Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's Reva (Third Sister) Arrives at Hasbro

The newest Disney+ Star Wars series is finally here, and the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are here! The series takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and will even introduce some new characters. One of which is a new Inquisitor with Reva the Third Sister, who has only one mission in mind, to capture Obi-Wan Kenobi. This new Star Wars character got her own spotlight this week from Hasbro as they debuted three new figures for the Third Sister. Reva will be getting collectibles in The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and the Retro Collection. All will feature her Inquisitor blade, with some getting a secondary blade to showcase it with one or two blades. This is a nice start to show that the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be getting some sweet collectibles. All three of the Reva Third Sister figures are up for pre-order online here and here with a Q1 2023 release. Stay tuned for new Obi-Wan reveals each week from StarWars.com as the six-part mini-series airs.

"The Black Series Reva (Third Sister) – The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Reva (Third Sister) character from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, with premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Reva includes two lightsaber accessories and wears an awesome cape. Ages 4 and up."

"The Vintage Collection Reva (Third Sister) – This Reva (Third Sister) action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and makes a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up. The plastic figure includes a two-piece lightsaber and cape."

"The Retro Collection Reva (Third Sister) – Inspired by the original 1978 Kenner Star Wars 3 3/4-inch action figures! Packaged on classic 6-inch by 9-inch cardbacks with faux aging. Each figure has 5 points of articulation and an accessory. Go old school with the Star Wars The Retro Collection Reva (Third Sister) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure! This lightsaber-wielding warrior fights for the Empire in an ever-changing galaxy. 3 3/4-inch scale Kenner-style plastic figure includes blaster as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series includes a lightsaber accessory."