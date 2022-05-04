Star Wars Phase 1 Clone Trooper Deloys with New 1/6 Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys is celebrating Star Wars Day in style with some new 1/6th Scale Attack of the Clones figures. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and new collectibles for the film is a must. One of the newest figures is the return of the Phase 1 Clone Trooper. Coming in at roughly 12" tall, the battle of Geonosis rages on with a finely detailed trooper with weathered detail and accessories. The Star Wars Phase 1 Clone will come with a blaster rifle, blaster pistol, rocket launcher, backpack, and swappable hands. Hot Toys has even included a swappable Phase 2 helmet, which is a nice addition for fans to also capture the Clone Trooper in Revenge of the Sith.

This is an excellent figure to debut as Clone Troopers always sell, and I love the added Phase 2 helmet. Hot Toys has also changed the packaging for this line of Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary figures as well. Similar to their Empire Strikes Back packaging, these boxes have a new widow box which is nice for those in-box collectors. If you missed owning some of these Attack of the Clones Troopers in the past, then this is your time to get a few and they are priced at $230. The Star Wars Phase 1 Clone is set to release in April – June 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

"At the time of their introduction, the Republic clone troopers represented the future of galactic warfare. Far superior to battle droids, the clone troopers formed the backbone of the Republic's new military that waged war against the forces of the Confederacy of Independent Systems. In celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce a series of collectibles based on this film for fans!

"The 1/6th scale Clone Trooper collectible figure features greatly detailed armor and helmet, two styles of blaster rifles, an interchangeable Phase 2 Clone Trooper helmet as seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™, an attachable backpack, a figure base, and a special designed commemorative packaging! Grow your clone army now with this new Clone Trooper collectible figure!"

The 1/6th scale Clone Trooper™ Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Clone Trooper in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

– Finely crafted Clone Trooper (Phase 1) helmet with weathering effects

– Skillfully applied weathering effects on armors, weapons, and accessories

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Approximately 30 cm tall

– Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of hands for holding guns

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– Two (2) pair of gesture hands

– Special package design with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary logo

Costume:

– One (1) finely crafted Clone Trooper armors

– One (1) white belt

– One (1) black colored under-suit

– One (1) pair of white colored boots

Weapons:

– One (1) rocker launcher

– One (1) blaster rifle

– One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

– One (1) backpack with cover and weathering effects

– One (1) interchangeable Clone Trooper (Phase 2) helmet

– Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate