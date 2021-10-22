Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Black Series Figures Revealed At PulseCon

This afternoon, Star Wars had a big showing at PulseCon, especially in the Black Series and Vintage Collection lines. But one set of reveals piqued my interest, and that was three new sets from Galaxy's Edge, the world set inside the Disney Parks. There were three other sets of Black Series back when the land first opened, and now we are getting three more. They will take on the themes like the past ones, one for the First Order, one for the Droids, and one for Creatures. There are lots of repaints and reuse in here, but there are a couple of reasons to pick these up when they go on sale in the parks and on Shop Disney later this year.

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Black Series Reveals

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with these premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DROID DEPOT TOY ACTION Figures, including K-7R1, CB-23, PIT DROID, BABU FRIK, and BATTLE DROID. STAR WARS fans can display these 6-inch scale fully articulated figures featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. It includes five figures and one accessory. This item is a Disney Parks exclusive.

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with these premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE FIRST ORDER TOY ACTION Figures including AT-AT DRIVER, R5 ASTROMECH DROID, MOUSE DROID, and GENERAL HUX. STAR WARS fans can display these 6-inch scale fully articulated figures featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes four figures and two accessories. This item is a Disney Parks exclusive.

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with these premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GALACTIC CREATURES TOY ACTION Figures inspired by the characters MYNOCK, PORGS, BOGLINGS, and KOWAKIAN MONKEY LIZARDS. STAR WARS fans can display these 6-inch scale fully articulated figures featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. It includes six figures. This item is a Disney Parks exclusive.

Of all these sets, the creature pack is the best. I believe all of the figures are repaints except for the Bogling, but the Mynock was never released in the regular line, only as a pack-in for an exclusive. The droid pack is all repaints except for the Pit Droid, which you can pose quivering in fear. The last pack again features lots of reuse, but the Rise of the Resistance Droid, Mouse Droid, and a Photo Real head for Hux mean this may be the toughest one to get. They will all be on sale in the Parks at Galaxy's Edge and on Shop Disney later this year.