Star Wars: Squadrons Gets A Special Bust From Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant Ltd. has announced another new 3D Star Wars bust from their amazing collection. This time we are heading to the stars with the Star Wars: Squadrons Havina Vonreg 1/2 scale statue. Standing roughly 10 inches tall on a specialized base, this TIE Fighter pilot is ready for action. Havina Vonreg has her own specially designed helmet, and Gentle Giant captures that detail perfectly. The entire statue is packed with high amounts of detail of the Empire and will be a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection. This Star Wars: Squadrons statue is extremely limited and will only be found online and is limited to only 500 pieces. Each statue will come with a special certificate of authenticity, giving you your specific number in the limited release.

Star Wars: Squadrons has been getting quite popular lately, and as a next GEN Star Wars fighter pilot simulator, we can see why. It is always fun when expanded Star Wars characters come to life in a collectible form giving new life to these digital entities. The unique red and black imperial outfit is truly something special and will be a worthy collectible for any Empire fans collection old and new. The Star Wars: Squadrons Havina Vonreg Legends in 3D Bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. is priced at $175. The release date is unknown at this time, but pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"From the new game Star Wars: Squadrons™, this half-scale bust depicts TIE Fighter™ pilot Havina Vonreg, in her distinctive helmet. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications. This web-exclusive edition is limited to only 500 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Part of the Legends in 3D line!"