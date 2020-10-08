The Mandalorian Becomes a Ronin With New Figure From Bandai

Premium Bandai USA has unveiled another figure for their Star Wars Meisho Movie Realization figure line. This time the Disney+ exclusive show The Mandalorian is taking on the mash-up appearance of a ronin. This is not the first time we have seen designs like this as other iconic Star Wars characters like Jango Fett, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and others have descended on ancient Japan. Styled by Takayuki Takeya, The Mandalorian is taking on the solo identity of the masterless samurai with a figure that will feature the first-ever cloth cape. He will stand roughly 6.5″ tall. And will come with swappable hands, rifle, a pistol, and newly incorporated sword and sheath. This is one unique Mandalorian collectible that will greatly stand out from the rest in your collection. The Star Wars Meisho Movie Realization Ronin Mandalorian Figure from Premium Bandai USA is priced at $100. He is set to release in May 2021 and fans will be able to find links located here.

"The Mandalorian arrives in the Meisho Movie Realization series in the first armor seen in the Star Wars™ series The Mandalorian™. Styled by Takayuki Takeya and inspired by the motif of a ronin (masterless samurai), this figure includes the first ever cloth cape in the Meisho series. He also includes his characteristic rifle and blaster accessories, as well as a katana sword. With weathering and brushing applied to his armor plating this figure brings a new level of detail to the line."

Product Description

Main body

Four optional pairs of hands

Rifle

Gun

Sword

Sheath

Product Material: ABS, PVC, Cloth

Product Size: Height: approx 6.7inch