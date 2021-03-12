Star Wars Vintage Collection Walmart Exclusives Up For Order Monday

Three new Star Wars Vintage Collection figures that are exclusive to Walmart will go up for preorder on Monday. I know, I know; as soon as I heard Walmart Exclusive, my eyes glazed over. But hopefully, this time, we have a fighting chance. These three figures cross off three more from the Kenner classic figures done in the Vintage Collection, as Paploo, At-St-Driver, and Leia in her Endor Poncho join the line. All will feature multiple articulation points and accessories and come on the vintage-style card. You can see pics and details about all three figures down below, and they will be up for order here Monday.

Star Wars Vintage Collection Walmart Exclusives Details

These are part of the Lucasfilm 50 year anniversary celebration, and they claim at Hasbro that there will be more Star Wars Vintage Collection figures in 2021 than there have been in years.

"Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy and featuring original Kenner branding. Inspired by the original 96 figures produced by Kenner, this VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH AT-ST DRIVER Figure is presented on an individual VINTAGE COLLECTION cardback for the first time. It makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. Highly poseable with realistic detail and multiple points of articulation, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy and featuring original Kenner branding. Inspired by the original 96 figures produced by Kenner, this VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH PRINCESS LEIA (ENDOR) Figure is presented on a VINTAGE COLLECTION cardback for the first time. It makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. Highly poseable with realistic detail and multiple points of articulation, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy and featuring original Kenner branding. Inspired by the original 96 figures produced by Kenner, this VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH PAPLOO Figure is presented on a VINTAGE COLLECTION cardback for the first time. It makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. Highly poseable with realistic detail and multiple points of articulation, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available exclusively at Walmart."