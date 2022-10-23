Star Wars Yoda and Grand Inquisitor Statues Debut from Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant Ltd. is taking collectors back to a galaxy far, far away with some new reveals. We are entering into the era after The Clone Wars as good and evil clash once more with some very impressive new Star Wars releases. The first reveal comes to us from the recent Disney+ Star Wars series with Obi-Wan Kenobi as the Grand Inquisitor arrives. Originally making his appearance in Star Wars: Rebels, this deadly Inquisitor is on the hunt for every last Jedi as well as your growing collection. Coming in at 11" tall, The Grand Inquisitor is limited to only 2,000 pieces and features the hunter with his extended spinning lightsaber. His realistic characteristics are greatly featured here, making this a deadly new addition to any Star Wars fan Inquisitor collection.

While the Dark Side of the force grows, there is still plenty of heroes in the light, including Master Yoda. Coming to us from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda is back with a brand new highly sculpted Milestones statue. Coming in at 5" tall, we return to the swamps of Dagobah with his very limited 1,000-piece statue. Yoda is old and ready to embrace the force, but not after he takes on one more student. Both of these Star Wars statues are beautifully crafted, limited edition, and can be pre-orders through your local comic shop. Fans can also pre-order them online with Yoda right here and the Grand Inquisitor right here, with both being priced at $200 and an April 2023 release.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Yoda Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD Release! When 900 years old you reach, look this good you will not! The wizened Jedi master who trained Luke Skywalker until his death, Yoda is now the latest 1/6 scale statue in the Milestones line. Measuring approximately 5 and inches tall, leaning against a rotted tree stump on Dagobah, this sculpture is in scale to other Milestones statues, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. IT comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $200.00"

Star Wars Premier Collection Grand Inquisitor Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD Release! Begin the Inquisition! The Jedi-hunting Grand Inquisitor, as seen in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, is now the latest Premier Collection Statue from GG LTD! Standing approximately 11 inches tall, this 1/7 scale resin statue depicts the Inquisitor holding up his double-bladed lightsaber, as if daring his opponent to attack. Limited to only 2000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $200.00."