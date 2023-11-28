Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boxlunch, disney, grinch, spider-man

Step Into the Holidays at BoxLunch with Spider-Man, Grinch and More!

The winter season is upon us so get ready to adjust our wardrobes and decorate and BoxLunch might just be a one stop shop this year

Gather 'round, ye ole tree this holiday with BoxLunch, which is your festive headquarters this winter. December is right around the corner, and their holiday collection is in full swing, featuring enchanting pieces inspired by the timeless magic of holiday Pop Culture. The holidays are always magical, and with plenty of parties, work events, and much more, you might as well0 show off your holiday spirit and in style with some of BoxLunch's exclusive winter treats. From apparel, and home goods, to collectibles, and much more, your holiday season is about to be pretty magical. All of the fun begins right here, but there are some highlighted collections that include How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the web-slinging fun with Spider-Man, and the classic charm of Disney.

Grinch-tastic Delights🎄

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss with their How the Grinch Stole Christmas collection. From cozy BoxLunch exclusive pants, a delightful Grinch mug with lid, every piece is a festive feast for the eyes. Bring a touch of Whoville magic to your holiday festivities with plenty of Grinch fun found right here.

Web-Slinging Wonders with Spider-Man 🕷️

Swing into the season with Spider-Man and the Spider-Verse this holiday! Whether you're decking the halls with Spidey ornaments or keeping warm with Spidey, Miles Morales, or Spider-Gwen web-slinging sweaters, this is the place to find all your Spidey fun for this winter with some exclusives that fans will not want to miss out on. Step into the Spider-Verse right here, and tis the season to showcase your inner webslinger right here.

Mickey's Merry Moments 🐭

Make this holiday season extra special with the timeless charm of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. BoxLunch has some magical Disney-inspired collectibles that celebrate the magic of Disney in a festive style. Loungefly popularity continues to grow, and these Mini Backpacks will not only make the perfect gift but are packed with the spirit of the holidays that you will only find here.

"BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer with a cause, is thrilled to announce the launch of its expansive Holiday collection. There is a gift for every fan in your life, including a wide range of items from quirky holiday sweaters and comfy jackets, to stunning jewelry and stocking stuffers, as well as unique home goods and bags. With every $10 spent in-store and online, we help provide a meal to a person in need through our partnership with, the nation's leading domestic hunger-relief charity. Since our 2015 launch, we've donated over 175 MILLION meals!"

