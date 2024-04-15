Posted in: Collectibles, Jakks Pacific | Tagged: Jakks Pacific, the simpsons

Step Into The Simpsons Living Room with Jakks Pacific New Playset

Springfield awaits as Jakks Pacific has announced a new line of collectibles from the legendary cartoon series, The Simpsons

Article Summary Jakks Pacific unveils The Simpsons Living Room Diorama Playset with retro figures.

Immersive Springfield experience with detailed couch, TV from the iconic series.

Collect Homer and entire Simpsons family figures separately for full ensemble.

Pre-order launch set for July 2024, playset priced attractively at $19.99.

A new line of collectibles is on the way from Jakks Pacific as they step into Springfield and bring The Simpsons to life. The Simpsons are no stranger to collectibles, as the legendary animated family has been on TV screens since 1989. Jakks is ready to reintroduce The Simpsons to new generations with a new set of 2.5" figures featuring retro articulation and a playset. Kicking things off second is the new Living Room Diorama Playset that puts collectors right into the infamous room from the hit animated series. Jakks Pacific put the Simpson House on the outside of this playset, with a fully detailed living room on the inside. The couch, TV, and interior design all come to life right from the TV, and a Homer figure will also be included. Fans will be able to purchase the entire The Simpsons family separately from Jakks featuring another Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge, Maggie, and Santa's Little Helper and Snowball II. Fans can pre-order The Simpsons Living Room Diorama for only $19.99, with the set arriving in July 2024.

The Simpsons Living Room Diorama Playset

"Inspired by the iconic animated series The Simpsons, comes the officially licensed toys and collectibles by JAKKS Pacific. Immerse yourself in Springfield with the iconic Living Room Diorama playset. Features the facade of the Simpsons house on one side and an interactive living room on the other. Compatible with all 2.5" scale figures and accessories- the living room features fun, interactive components."

"Press the buttons to launch characters off the couch or pose and play with characters around the living room rug. This set includes a 2.5" scale Homer as well as a lenticular TV, the famous Simpsons couch, a standing lamp and the side table. Perfect for fans and collectors, the Living Room Diorama has remarkable detail and fun, interactive features."

