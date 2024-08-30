Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Stop the Ice Age with Beast Kingdom's New Batman & Robin Figure

Beast Kingdom is embracing the night as they debut a new set of Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures capturing the legacy of Batman over the years

George Clooney's Batman figure features 22 points of articulation and an iconic all-black Batsuit.

The figure includes interchangeable accessories like grappling guns, a batarang, and a fabric cape.

Pre-order your DAH-116 Batman 1997 figure now, with a release set for December 2024.

Beast Kingdom is celebrating the legacy of the Caped Crusader for his 85th anniversary. To help solidify such a landmark event, Beast Kingdom is debuting a variety of brand new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures. We have already seen the Bat from 1989, as well as Val Kilmer donning the cowl, and now things are getting more interesting with Batman & Robin. This legendary film was a highlight piece of the 90s as it showcased George Clooney taking on the roles with Chris O'Donnell returning for his role as Robin. This Dynamic Duo had some new villains to take on Poison Ivy, Bane, and Mr. Freeze. Clooney is now returning as the Caped Crusader with a brand new action figure that comes in at 8 inches tall and features his sleek all-black Batsuit. Featuring 22 points of articulation, Batman will have a variety of swappable hands, two different grappling guns, a batarang, and a fabric cape. The likeness of George Clooney is nicely crafted here, and this figure is only priced at $49.99. Collectors can start pre-ordering these figures online now with a December 2024 release.

Gotham Needs Help and Batman & Robin Answer the Call

"Entertainment brand Beast Kingdom introduces the latest addition to its highly detailed and articulated DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) series: the DAH-116 Batman 1997. This figure is inspired by George Clooney's portrayal of Batman, with a head sculpt meticulously crafted to capture his facial features and expressions from the film. The figure emphasizes the unique design of Batman's suit, inspired by the armor of ancient Greek warriors, showcasing detailed muscle contours and a matte finish."

"The high-quality fabric cape and over 22 points of articulation allow fans to pose Batman in dynamic, heroic stances. Additionally, the set includes interchangeable accessories such as a lightweight grappling gun and an ice-breaking grappling gun, enabling fans to recreate Batman's iconic appearance from Batman & Robin."

Included Accessories: One pair of fists One pair of relaxed hands One pair of gripping hands One Batarang One Lightweight Grappling Gun One Ice-Breaking Grappling Gun Fabric cape



